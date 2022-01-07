Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

ONCY stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 94,390 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.