Hyzon Motors’ (HYZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.85. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

