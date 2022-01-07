Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

NYSE ZEV opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,966,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,026,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

