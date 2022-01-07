UBS Group Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Buy

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.