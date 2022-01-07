National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $50.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,238,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

