New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) PT Lowered to $12.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NRZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

