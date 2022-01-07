ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get ICL Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:ICL opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ICL Group by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 661,641 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in ICL Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ICL Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ICL Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,003,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.