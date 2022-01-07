IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a report on Sunday, September 12th.

INAB opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

