UBS Group Downgrades NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

