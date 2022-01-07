Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo and the merger of the Upjohn unit with Mylan has made Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines. The smaller Pfizer should see better revenue growth. Pfizer expects strong growth of key brands like Ibrance, Inlyta and Eliquis to drive sales. Its COVID-19 vaccine has become a key contributor to the top line. The approval of Paxlovid, its oral antiviral pill for COVID, can bring in additional revenues in 2022. Pfizer boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Concerns remain about its long-term growth prospects due to competitive pressure. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $307.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

