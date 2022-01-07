UBS Group Cuts Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target to $24.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 86,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

