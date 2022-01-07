Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,410 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

