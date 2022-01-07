Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,158 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after buying an additional 13,690,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after buying an additional 7,873,960 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 83.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,191 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.