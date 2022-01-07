Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,142 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 31.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UA. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Under Armour news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

