Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

