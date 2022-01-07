Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 976.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 58,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.04. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

