Shell Asset Management Co. Has $453,000 Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $5,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE:CFR opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.23 and a 52-week high of $139.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

