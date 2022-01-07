Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.98. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

