Joanne Jenkins Lager Sells 7,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $966,000.00.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 1.71. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 397,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

