Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,089 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,343 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $42.21 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

