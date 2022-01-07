Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 3,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

