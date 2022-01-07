Critical Contrast: BTCS (BTCS) versus Its Competitors

BTCS (OTCMKTS: BTCS) is one of 390 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BTCS to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BTCS has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s peers have a beta of -20.29, indicating that their average share price is 2,129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BTCS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS Competitors 2519 12782 23645 642 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 38.73%. Given BTCS’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTCS and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS N/A -$2.56 million -1.06 BTCS Competitors $1.76 billion $336.22 million -31.28

BTCS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS N/A -284.80% -161.73% BTCS Competitors -126.22% -142.80% -5.77%

Summary

BTCS peers beat BTCS on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

