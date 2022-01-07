Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

