Robert Gomes Sells 6,700 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,875,819.51.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,400,000.00.

STN opened at C$70.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The stock has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of C$41.77 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.05.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.9300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.15.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

