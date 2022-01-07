Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 113,213 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 109.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 29.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.