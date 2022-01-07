ON (NYSE:ONON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

NYSE ONON opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. ON has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ON will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

