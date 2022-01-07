Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Hold

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. Open Text has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 63.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 579,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 225,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 39.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 971,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,340,000 after acquiring an additional 274,498 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

