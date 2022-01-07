Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.92.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $202.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $192.75 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

