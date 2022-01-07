Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sapiens International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sapiens International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

SPNS opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.