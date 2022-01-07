Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,088 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.