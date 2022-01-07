Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 75 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $136.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.