Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,123 shares of company stock worth $5,995,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

