Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 218,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 71,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$280.88 million and a PE ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.