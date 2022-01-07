Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UWM (NYSE:UWMC) to Hold

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UWMC. Piper Sandler started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

NYSE UWMC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. 49,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. UWM has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

