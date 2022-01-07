SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Managed Account Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,911 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Managed Account Services Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

