Poplar Forest Capital LLC Invests $225,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.5% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $550.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.15.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

