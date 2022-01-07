Showcase Trading Down 11% This Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. Showcase has a total market cap of $157,376.08 and approximately $53,370.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.59 or 0.07564283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,668.81 or 1.00106478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

