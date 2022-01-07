DuckDaoDime Hits 1-Day Volume of $320,922.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and $320,922.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $12.22 or 0.00029358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.59 or 0.07564283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,668.81 or 1.00106478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007830 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

