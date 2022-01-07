Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 41.2% in December

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,134. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

