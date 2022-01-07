Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Up 34.2% in December

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

