Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 7568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Specifically, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $164,733. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

