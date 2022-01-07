AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWAW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 86,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter.

