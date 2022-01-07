Flux Price Tops $2.36 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $527.58 million and $81.32 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00005621 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00333575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00133370 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00088620 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000143 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 223,490,855 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

