Zacks: Analysts Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.75. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CATC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,670,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,460,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

