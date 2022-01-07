Origin Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $279.19 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $279.19 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.27 or 0.07537247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,947.59 or 0.99887095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 278,644,866 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

