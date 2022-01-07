Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.30. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,685,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 32,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.