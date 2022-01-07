Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $180.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

DLR traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $159.97. 15,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,012. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.56.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

