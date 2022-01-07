Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $180.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.
DLR traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $159.97. 15,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,012. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.56.
In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.