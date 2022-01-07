OptionRoom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43,960.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $927,256.49 and approximately $43,960.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.27 or 0.07537247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,947.59 or 0.99887095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007620 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

