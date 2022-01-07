Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $139,020. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.78. 11,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,970. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

