Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Down 33.2% in December

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

OCPNY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. 71,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Olympus has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Olympus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

